Two of the top players in the Catoosa and Walker County area were honored by MaxPreps this past week with spots on their All-American teams.
Already named by Georgia Dugout Preview as its Class 1A Public School Player of the Year, recent Gordon Lee graduate Dylan Minghini was named to the MaxPreps Small School All-American second team.
The Lafayette (Pa.) College signee hit .477 for the Trojans in his senior year, racking up 14 doubles, six homeruns and driving in 25 runs as Gordon Lee went on to win the Class 1A Public School state championship with a two-game sweep of Telfair County in the finals, which were held in Savannah back in May.
Minghini was just one of two players from Georgia named to the Small School second team and the only player from a GHSA Class 1A school.
Not to be outdone, Heritage graduate Cole Wilcox added to his lengthy list of awards and accomplishments by being selected to the MaxPreps Medium School All-American second team.
Wilcox was the Region 6-AAAA Pitcher of the Year as he went 9-2 on the hill for the Generals, striking out 95 batters and walking just 14 in 65.2 innings. He finished the season with a 1.60 ERA.
However, his talents weren’t just limited to the mound as he batted .452 with a .586 on-base percentage and a .860 slugging percentage. Included in his 20 extra-base hits this past spring were 11 doubles and nine homers. He also scored 33 runs and drove in 49 more.
Heritage won 30 games, including a perfect 18-0 run in 6-AAAA play and went to the Class 4A state semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Wilcox will play next season at the University of Georgia.