The Ringgold Tigers, fresh off a Class 3A Final Four run a year ago, finally opened their season on Friday night just outside of Savannah with a 6-0 victory over Class 6A Richmond Hill.
Holden Tucker and McCain Magnum combined for a season-opening no-hitter. Tucker threw the first six innings, striking out six and walking just one, while Mangum fanned one batter and walked one batter in one inning of relief.
Scoreless going into the top of the fifth inning, Daulton Schley blasted a two-out, two-run homer to get the Tigers on the board and the visitors would tack on four insurance runs in the top of the seventh, all coming with two outs. Taylor Pease had an RBI in the frame, while Mangum provided the big blow with an RBI-double.
Andre Tarver had a big game with a two singles and a double in four at-bats with two runs scored.
The Tigers (1-0) will continue their Savannah swing on Saturday back at Richmond Hill with ballgames against Bleckley County and Greenbrier.