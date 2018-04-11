Needing just one win in its final two subregion games to wrap up the 6-A North title, the Gordon Lee Trojans traveled to Mt. Zion on Tuesday, hoping to take care of business.
And that's exactly what they did. And them some.
And then some more.
The Navy-and-White put up one of their biggest offensive outputs in the program's history, obliterating the Eagles, 26-3, in a three-inning demolition.
Top-ranked Gordon Lee (19-4, 10-1) sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and built a 9-0 lead before Mt. Zion sent its first hitter to the plate. They saw 19 batters get in swings in a 13-run second inning before eight batters saw pitches in a four-run third.
Mt. Zion (7-12, 2-9) did itself no favors by committing six errors and handing out 14 walks as the Trojans' 26 runs came on just 11 hits.
McCain Barbee doubled, drove in three runs and scored four times. Will Sizemore was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Hunter Hodson had a double, an RBI and scored three times.
Chris Potter and Justin Wooden had two hits apiece, while Wooden picked up an RBI. Logan Streetman drove in three runs, while Potter, Mason Pettigrew and Austin Thompson had two RBIs each. Caleb Hopkins, J.D. Day and Cody Thomas each added one RBI.
Pettigrew threw just two innings to get the victory, allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Sizemore walked one and struck out one as he pitched the final inning.
Mt. Zion will make a return trip to Chickamauga on Wednesday for the final subregion game of the year and Rockmart will come up on Thursday in the regular season finale. The Region 6-A championship series is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 16.