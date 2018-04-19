The Gordon Lee Trojans dropped the first two games of the three-game Region 6-A championship series on the road at Mount Paran Christian on Wednesday.
Mount Paran 9, Gordon Lee 7
A five-run first inning by the Eagles gave the home team lead they would never relinquish. Gordon Lee trailed 8-2 before scoring five runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but they got no closer as Mount Paran tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.
Caleb Hopkins doubled, homered and drove in three runs in the loss. McCain Barbee also hit a homer and drove in three, while Mason Pettigrew and Hunter Hodson each had a single.
Pettigrew threw the first three innings and took the loss. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Jake Wright worked the final three innings. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
The Eagles won the game despite committing six errors.
Mount Paran 8, Gordon Lee 7
The Trojans led 4-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but once again gave up a five-run inning.
Gordon Lee (20-7) came back to tie the score after putting up three runs in the top of the sixth. However, the home team once again would find a way to come back. They regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth and held the Trojans scoreless in the top of the seventh to close it out.
Hodson had a home run and two RBIs. Will Sizemore added a solo home run and Hopkins had a double as one of his three hits. He also finished with one RBI. J.D. Day doubled twice and knocked in a run. Barbee doubled and had two RBIs, while Chris Potter and Justin Wooden each had a single.
Jake Poindexter went five innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts, but got no decision. Austin Thompson pitched the sixth inning, allowing one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout, but was saddled with the loss.
Although Mount Paran clinched the region championship and the automatic state berth with the sweep, the two teams will play a scheduled third game on Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
The Trojans begin the day still ranked atop the public school power rankings for Class 1A and appeared to be safely among the top eight seeds, which would earn them a first-round playoff bye.