It was not another 26-run outburst, but the Gordon Lee Trojans put up plenty of runs to close out the sub-region schedule in style on Wednesday night.
Gordon Lee scored four runs in the first inning and held a slim 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning when they erupted for seven runs in route to a 13-3, six-inning win over visiting Mount Zion.
The Trojans came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning. Hunter Hodson laced a one-out double before scoring on a Chris Potter RBI-single. Caleb Hopkins would later deliver an RBI-double of his own before scoring on an RBI off the bat of J.D. Day. Austin Thompson, who also singled in the inning, would come home on a passed ball.
Thompson was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the bottom of the second to make it 5-0, but Gordon Lee would leave the bases full.
The Eagles, got back into the game in the top of the fourth as they scored three runs on one hit and two Gordon Lee errors. However, any hopes for a comeback would be thoroughly dashed an inning later.
Day led off the inning with a triple and added a three-run triple later in the frame as the Trojans batted around. In between, Gordon Lee got an RBI-double off the bat of Hodson and a sacrifice fly from Mason Pettigrew. They also took advantage of a walk, a hit batter, a passed ball and three Eagle errors.
The game would end one inning later. Justin Wooden was plunked with a pitch to start the frame and quickly stole second before moving to third on a flyball to centerfield. After McCain Barbee got on base with an infield single and stole second base to take away the double play, Wooden would trot home as the Eagles committed yet another error.
Jake Wright started the game and pitched four innings to get the win. He gave up four hits and three walks, while none of the three runs he gave up were earned. He also finished with seven strikeouts, six of which came with runners on base.
Barbee, Brody Cobb and Hodson also pitched in relief for the Trojans. Hodson came in with bases loaded and nobody out in the top of the sixth, but got a strikeout and a 1-2-3 twin killing to get out of the jam.
Hodson finished with three hits, while Barbee picked up two. Potter had a single and drew three walks, while Day's four RBIs were the team-high.
Gordon Lee (20-4, 11-1), will play host to Class 2A state-ranked Rockmart Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Night. Gordon Lee will also play in the three-game Region 6-A championship series next week. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.