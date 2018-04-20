The Gordon Lee Trojans led Mount Paran Christian 7-3 going into the top of the sixth inning on Thursday, but the visiting Eagles would score once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to tie the score before putting up four runs in the top of the eighth en route to a 10-7 victory in the regular season finale for both teams.
The game featured 31 hits and 20 runners left on base, including a dozen stranded by Gordon Lee.
J.D. Day was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. He also hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, which temporarily tied the game, 1-1.
McCain Barbee, Hunter Hodson and Caleb Hopkins each had two hits with Hodson, Hopkins, Chris Potter and Austin Thompson all collecting one RBI each.
Hopkins worked the first six innings on the mound, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts. Thompson pitched the seventh inning, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout. Will Sizemore work the eighth, allowing four earned runs on four hits and a walk. He was saddled with the loss.
The Trojans (20-7) will now await the release of the Class 1A Public School brackets for the state playoffs. The final power ranking numbers are scheduled to be posted on Sunday and appeals will be heard up until noon on Monday.
Following all the appeals, the final adjusted power ranking numbers, if any, will be released at approximately p.m. along with the 24-team brackets. If, as expected, Gordon Lee is one of the top eight seeds, they would enjoy a first-round bye. Their first series in the playoffs would then be at home, starting on May 3.