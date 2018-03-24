The Gordon Lee Trojans weren't at all happy about losing to rival Trion on Thursday afternoon and they took out their frustrations on Christian Heritage just 24 hours later.
The No. 1-ranked team in the Class 1A Public School division scored six times in the bottom of the first inning in route to a 14-0 pasting of the Lions Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee added three runs in the bottom of the third and five in the bottom of the fourth before the game ended on the run rule in fifth.
Christian Heritage managed just two hits on the day. No further details have been provided as of press time.
The Trojans (10-3, 6-1) will head to Dalton on Tuesday to face the Lions in the second game of the two-game series. That game will mark the beginning of a busy week for the Navy-and-White. They will host Darlington on Wednesday before taking part in the Lookout Valley Classic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.