The Ringgold Tigers were only able to get in three innings before the rains came on Thursday night.
And three innings were all the Blue-and-White needed.
Playing at home against Murray County, the Tigers scored six times in the first inning, once in the second and eight in the third in a 15-0 Region 6-AAA waltz.
Johnny Camillucci was the beneficiary of all the run support. He gave up just one hit and one walk, fanning five hitters in the win.
Offensive stars were plentiful for the Tigers. Daulton Schley was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Dylan Wright was 1-for-1, drew two walks and knocked in three runs, while Ty Jones scored three times, once on a solo homer.
Nathan Camp and Wyatt Tennant each had two RBIs, while Andre Tarver and Brayden Broome each added one.
Ringgold (16-4, 8-0) will welcome Bremen (14-4, 7-1) to Bill Womack Field this afternoon for a huge region showdown with first place on the line.