BASEBALL: The 2018 Catoosa County Baseball Player of the Year

Heritage’s Cole Wilcox entered his senior season with higher expectations than perhaps any player in Catoosa County in over a quarter-century.
And Wilcox did nothing to disappoint.
In a year when Catoosa County was stockpiled and overflowing with baseball talent, Wilcox proved his worth at the plate and on the mound and today he adds to his impressive resume as the Catoosa County Baseball Player of the Year for the 2018 season.
“It’s an honor, obviously,” Wilcox said. “Catoosa County has turned into a really good baseball area, so to be able to win this award my senior year and come out and do what I did, it was really special.”
Wilcox had his share of big hits and solid pitching performances as the Generals won 30 games, including a perfect 18-0 run through Region 6-AAAA, and advanced to the Final Four in Class 4A for a second straight season.
“He’s a special player and a special person,” Heritage head coach Eric Beagles said. “He did an awful lot for us, not just on the mound, but at the plate too. We were hoping that would be the case and he didn’t disappoint as far as what he was able to do for us this year.”
The region’s Pitcher of the Year went 9-2 on the hill, striking out 95 batters and walking just 14 in 65.2 innings, and finishing with a 1.60 ERA. However, Wilcox’s talents were also on display 60-feet, 6-inches away from the mound with a bat in his hands.
He hit .452 with a .586 on-base percentage and an .860 slugging percentage. Included in his 20 extra-base hits were 11 doubles and nine homers. He also scored 33 runs and drove in 49 more.
“It was an enjoyable senior year, but it made it a lot easier coming out here and being on a team that competed,” Wilcox explained. “I didn’t have to worry about the numbers or anything. I could just go out there, try to win, have fun and let the numbers take care of themselves.”
He said he didn’t feel any added pressure to have to live up to those lofty expectations.
“If I was on a team that didn’t win, maybe there would be more pressure, but really all we cared about was winning,” he added. “We just went out and played hard so there really wasn’t any pressure.”
One of the top players, both in the state and in the country, Beagles said Wilcox performed like one of the nation’s best in the big games, but also took the same mentality into every game that he played.
“That’s something that we stress to all of them and it’s something that we drive home,” Beagles added. “The elite people, the elite players and the elite teams don’t categorize opponents. Every day is a day to show up, perform and do your best. That was one of the things, from a leadership standpoint, that he did so well for our guys.
“Our younger guys could see that Cole was a guy with a tremendous amount of ability and talent, but he was also working harder than anybody else out there. For him to display that on a daily basis was a tremendous asset for us.”
Wilcox said that now that his baseball career at Heritage is over, he has nothing but fond memories of his time as a General.
“I was thinking about it the other day,” he began. “Looking back at all the big series we played in, it’s been special. These are times I will never forget, everything from staying in the hotels to playing on this field. I think we went undefeated on this field this year. The home atmosphere in a playoff game here, there’s just nothing like it.”