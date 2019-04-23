The Oakwood Christian Eagles led 2-0 after one inning on Tuesday and trailed 6-2 after the bottom of the fifth. However, the dam would break in the top of the sixth as the visiting Hawks from Tennessee Christian Prep erupted for 14 runs in the top of the inning before heading back home with a 20-2 victory.
Chase Lanham had the only hit for OCA, while Lanham and Jacob Mauk both knocked in a run. Mauk pitched four innings in the loss. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and seven walks with six strikeouts.