BASEBALL: Tarver selected for 2018 Under Armour All-American Game

Rising Ringgold senior baseball player Andre Tarver is already widely known as one of the top high school baseball talents the state of Georgia and in the Southeast.
Next month, Tarver will get an opportunity to show what he can do on a national stage.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder outfielder, who verbally committed to play at Mississippi State as a sophomore, is one of 40 of the top high school players in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico selected to play in the 11th annual Under Armour All-American Game.
The game, scheduled for Friday, July 20, will be played once again at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game will be televised on Saturday, July 21 on the MLB Network at 7 p.m.
According to its website, Under Armour All-Americans are selected by a committee of Baseball Factory scouts and will compete in an American versus National team match-up. The game will cap a three-day experience, staffed by some of the game’s very best players and coaches, which will include a formal workout in front of Major League scouts and a home run derby.
“The Baseball Factory staff is excited to announce the next group of players for this outstanding event,” said Steve Bernhardt, Executive Vice President and Chairman of the UA All-American Game Selection Committee in a release. “These athletes have earned the honor to compete at Wrigley Field. The level of talent exhibited by these additional players will be on full display for the world to see next month in Chicago.“
Heritage graduate (Class of 2018) Cole Wilcox played in the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game, which was also held at Wrigley Field.