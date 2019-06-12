Recent high school graduates from southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia will face off at Ridgeland High School on Thursday night in the Stump Martin Memorial All-Star Baseball Classic.
The night will begin with the Home Run Derby at 6 p.m. and first pitch of the game at 7 p.m.
The game will also serve as a tribute to the memory of local media personality Marvin "Stump" Martin, who founded the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Baseball Classic back in 2002 and was a champion of youth athletics in the Tri-State area. Martin passed away on May 10, 2018.
Among the local players set to suit up for Team Georgia are the Ridgeland quartet of Riley Harrison, D.J. Ball, Shawn Wilson, Jr. and Tanner Hill. Also scheduled to play are Justin Wooden (Gordon Lee), John James (LaFayette) and Dakota Bandy (Heritage).
They will take on the likes of Greyson Linderman (Baylor), Jack Julian (Hixson), Harrison Travis (Soddy-Daisy) and Tay Sailes (Howard).
Colton Green will coach the Tennessee stars, while Allen Coley will manage the Georgia club.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, while kids 12-and-under are free.