The LFO Warriors trailed 9-8 after four innings on Friday, but gave up six unanswered runs the rest of the way in a 15-8 home loss to Sonoraville.
Gage Kelley and Joseph Heinrich had two hits and one RBI each for LFO. Riley Mosier also had two hits, as did Malachi Powell. Powell also had a double and drove in three runs. Devan Hinton and Will Carroll also had doubles for the Warriors, while Carroll picked up two RBIs.
Mosier threw the first five innings. He gave up 11 runs, though only six were earned, on 10 hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Carson McCammon allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks in two innings of relief. He finished with three strikeouts.
LFO (5-15, 4-10) will play at Ringgold on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.