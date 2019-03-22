Down 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the LFO Warriors erupted for six runs and got past Murray County, 9-7, Thursday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Nyko Simpson got the inning started with an RBI-single before Joseph Heinrich scored on an error. Josh McAfee and Gage Kelley both hit sacrifice flies to drive in runs and Will Carroll came through with a two-run single.
Carroll went 2-for-4 on the day with four RBIs. Carson McCammon was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Kelley went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
Zach Coots threw the first five innings, but got no decision. He gave up an earned run on five hits and three walks and struck out five Indians. McCammon got the win in relief. He walked one batter and struck out four in 1.2 innings of work.
LFO (3-7, 2-3) will play a Region 6-AAA game at Sonoraville on Friday, starting at 5:55 p.m.