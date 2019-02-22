Two teams who went deep in the GHSA state playoffs a year ago and who are expected to make deep runs again this spring faced off on Thursday night and fans got their money's worth.
After having to move the game to the Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville due rain and unplayable field conditions back at home, No. 7-ranked Ringgold (Class 3A) gave up a run in the top of the ninth, but answered it with two in the bottom of the ninth to beat No. 1-ranked (Class 1A Public) Gordon Lee, 2-1.
The game was scoreless through eight innings, but the Trojans got a one-out triple from Hunter Hodson, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Ringgold got a leadoff single by Daulton Schley in the home half of the frame and, one out later, Taylor Pease reached first base on an error. However, Colin Mountjoy, in the game to run for Schley, was thrown out trying to take third base on the play.
But down to its final out, Johnny Camillucci kept the inning going for Ringgold with a double that moved Pease to third. That brought up Caleb Roberts, who delivered a clutch RBI-single to tie the game. Then, after Mason Parker was hit by a pitch, Camillucci came racing home on a wild pitch to win the game.
Seven players accounted for all seven hits for the Tigers, while Brayden Broome and Sam Mills also had doubles in the win. Holden Tucker threw the first seven innings, allowing three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Wyatt Tennant got the victory with two innings of relief. He gave up an earned run on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.
Hodson finished the game 2-for-4, while J.D. Day and Cade Peterson had the only other hits for the Trojans, both singles. Starting pitcher Jake Wright and reliever Logan Streetman both went four innings each, while both gave up two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Will Sizemore was saddled with the loss, allowing three hits and two runs - both unearned - in two-thirds of an inning of work.
Ringgold (3-1) will play at Heritage on Thursday, while Gordon Lee (0-1) will be in action on Tuesday with a game at LFO.