After finally making it past the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs, the Ringgold Tigers' quest for a state championship ended on Tuesday one round short of the championship finals.
The Blue-and-White gave up runs in just two of 13 combined innings over two games, but the homestanding Westminster Wildcats - the 2016 Class 3A state champions - made those innings count as they swept Ringgold, 5-3 and 3-2, ending the Tigers' season with a stellar 29-8 record.
Daulton Schley followed up an Andre Tarver single with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning of the opener. The score would hold up until the bottom of the third when the Wildcats touched up the Tigers for five runs to grab the lead.
Ringgold would push across a run in the top of the fifth, but that would be all the runs they would muster in the Game 1 loss.
In a drizzly nightcap, the Wildcats - playing as the visiting team in Game 2 - broke open a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the fifth.
The Tigers would respond with two runs in the home half of the inning and had runners on the corners with one out. However, the Wildcats would escape the inning without further damage and they would keep Ringgold off the board in its final two at-bats to close out the game and the series.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time. The story will be updated as more details emerge.
Westminster, the Region 5 champions, will take on Lovett next week at Mercer University in Macon for the Class 3A state title. Lovett was the Region 5 runner-up.