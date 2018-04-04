Two heavyweights in their respective classifications clashed in Polk County on Wednesday night and it would go the distance.
Rockmart, 14-5 and ranked second in Class 2A, would rally from a 3-1 deficit to score three times in the bottom of the sixth and knock off Gordon Lee (16-4), the top-ranked team in Class 1A Public.
The win was the 11th in a row for the Jackets, while it also snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Trojans.
No further details had been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to play a subregion game at Darlington on Friday (4:30 p.m.) before hosting Heritage at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Trojans will play a home-and-home with Mt. Zion next Tuesday and Wednesday before Rockmart comes to Chickamauga for a rematch next Thursday.
The Trojans are also still sitting atop the most recent Class 1A power rankings for the Public School Division.
Gordon Lee has 12.90, still more than a full point ahead of Irwin County (11.32) and more than two points clear of third-place Charlton County (10.77). Telfair County (10.67) and defending champion Schley County (10.56) round out the top five.