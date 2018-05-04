The Ringgold Tigers took advantage of control issues by Franklin County pitchers and punched their ticket to the Class 3A state quarterfinals for a third consecutive season with a sweep of the visiting Lions Thursday evening at Bill Womack Field.
With the victory, top-ranked Ringgold (30-5) will draw second-ranked Appling County (25-7) in the quarterfinals. The best-of-three series will start next Wednesday back at Ringgold.
Appling County defeated Jackson County on Thursday, 4-3 and 12-0.
Ringgold 13, Franklin County 2
In the opener, a Daulton Schley sacrifice fly and a Gavin Hollis RBI-single staked Ringgold starting pitcher Holden Tucker to an early lead and the Tigers would add to their advantage as Hollis dropped a three-run homer over the leftfield wall in the bottom of the third inning.
However, the Tigers would bust things wide open in the fourth as eight runs scored on just two hits, six walks and two hit batsmen. Schley, the doubles machine, came through with another two-bagger to bring in a pair of runs and Ty Jones later added a two-run single.
Franklin County would get a solo run in the top of the second and added a final run in the top of the fifth before the game ended on the run rule.
Schley had three RBIs, one behind Hollis for the team-lead in the game, while Tucker, Nathan Camp, Andre Tarver and Johnny Camillucci each had one RBI. Schley and Jones also matched Hollis with two hits.
Tucker got the win on the hill, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts. He did not walk a single batter.
Ringgold 7, Franklin County 2
Playing as the visiting team in the nightcap, the Tigers got a single from Schley, and RBI-double by Hollis and a three-run double by Camillucci and led 4-0 after the top of the first inning.
The Lions (19-16) got two back in the home half of the frame, but would not cross the plate again. Ringgold added solo runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to cement the win.
Tucker batted in a run in the fourth, Tarver scored on an error in the sixth and Dylan Wright came home an RBI-single by Camp in the seventh.
Camp threw six innings and got the victory, striking out nine. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks. Wyatt Tennant struck out two as he pitched the seventh inning.
Camp, Tucker, Tarver and Schley all had two hits in the win. Ringgold was also issued 16 walks by Lions' pitchers in 11 innings over two games.