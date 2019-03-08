With inclement weather once again playing havoc with local baseball schedules, Ringgold High School was able to secure a field at the Lakepoint Complex in nearby Cartersville for Friday's game with North Paulding.
In the Tigers' second straight game against a state-ranked foe, the Blue-and-White - ranked No. 7 in Class 3A by Georgia Dugout Preview - shook off Thursday's loss to Redan (Class 3A No. 5) to hand No. 2-ranked North Paulding (Class 7A) its second loss in a row, 5-1.
Ringgold (8-3) struck first in the bottom of the first inning as Daulton Schley delivered the Tigers' third single of the frame to plate Wyatt Tennant. The Wolfpack tied it up a half-inning later with a bases-loaded walk and the score would remain 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth.
That's when Ringgold would bust it open with four runs. Tennant and Holden Tucker got things going with singles and Tarver plated Tennant with an RBI-hit. Schley's second RBI-single of the game would follow and Tarver would come racing home on an error moments later. A groundout by Johnny Camillucci would ultimately bring in the fourth and final run of the inning.
The game would ultimately be stopped after six innings.
Tennant got the win on the hill with four innings of two-hit ball. He walked three and struck out nine, while the run he allowed was unearned due to a Tiger error. Tucker had one walk and two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Tucker joined Schley and Tennant with two hits each as all seven of Ringgold's hits were singles.
The Tigers will open Region 6-AAA play at home against Calhoun (5:55 p.m.) on Tuesday. It will mark Ringgold's third consecutive game against a state-ranked opponent as the Jackets will come to Bill Womack Field ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.