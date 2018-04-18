The Ringgold Tigers jumped on the Sonoraville Phoenix for four runs in the top of the first inning on Tuesday and went on to an 11-1, five-inning victory in Calhoun to stay unbeaten in Region 6-AAA play.
A two-run single by Daulton Schley and a two-run homer by Ty Jones later in the inning staked the Tigers to a first-inning lead they would not surrender.
Holden Tucker added an RBI in the second inning and Ringgold would pull away even more in the third inning with some manufactured runs. The Tigers got an RBI-single from Dylan Wright, an RBI on a fielder's choice, sacrifice fly and two walks with the bases loaded to add five more runs to their total.
Sonoraville would get their run in the bottom of the fourth inning following a Tiger error, but the visitors would get the run right back in the top of the fifth on another sacrifice fly, this one off the bat of Andre Tarver.
Tucker threw five innings, allowing four hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. The run he allowed was unearned.
Jones and Nathan Camp both had two hits and scored twice. One of Camp's hits was a double and he also drove in a run. Tarver also doubled earlier in the game and matched Jones with two RBIs, while Schley finished with a team-high three runs batted in. Wyatt Tennant also was credited with an RBI.
Ringgold (24-4, 16-0) will host Murray County for Senior Night on Thursday before closing out the regular season with a road trip to Bremen on Friday.