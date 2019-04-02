The Ringgold Tigers started the second half of the Region 6-AAA schedule on Tuesday and picked up where they left off in the first half.
The Tigers - ranked No. 8 in Class AAA by ScoreAtlanta - got big days at the plate from Daulton Schley, Brayden Broome and Sam Mills, while they rode the arm of Holden Tucker to a 6-2 victory at No. 10-ranked Calhoun. The win moved the Tigers to 17-4 overall and kept them unbeaten in region play at 9-0.
Broome doubled and scored in the second inning and repeated the feat in the third inning, following Schley's two-run homer that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
The Jackets pushed home a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but two final insurance runs in the top of the fifth would give Ringgold some breathing room. Schley and Broome had singles before Mills knocked in his third run of the game with a double and Broome would later score on a wild pitch.
Broome would finish with three hits on the day, while Schley added two hits as Ringgold took a two-game in the region standings. Tucker went six innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks with 12 strikeouts in the win. Wyatt Tennant walked one batter and struck out two in one inning of relief.
Ringgold will host Haralson County on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. as region play continues.