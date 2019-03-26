Ringgold senior pitcher Holden Tucker threw another masterpiece on Tuesday night as the Tigers made it five consecutive victories with a 3-0 win at region and county rival LFO.
Tucker surrendered just one hit and one walk and struck out nine batters to get the 6-AAA victory. He also contributed a sacrifice fly that plated a run in the third inning. Johnny Camillucci and Mason Parker both had RBI-doubles in the top of the second.
Brayden Broome and Wyatt Tennant had two hits apiece for Ringgold, while one of Tennant's hits was a double. The win was the 30th consecutive region victory for the Tigers in a streak dating back to 2017.
Josh McAfee had the lone hit for the Warriors, who only advanced two runners to second base the entire game. Carson McCammon went four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He finished with four strikeouts.
LFO (3-9, 2-5) will travel to Coahulla Creek on Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch. Ringgold (15-4, 7-0) will take Thursday off before returning to action at home on Friday. They will face Adairsville at 5:55 p.m.