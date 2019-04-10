The Ringgold Tigers traveled south to Chatsworth on Wednesday and quickly dispatched homestanding Murray County, 15-0, in a Region 6-AAA contest.
The Tigers led 5-0 before putting up seven runs in the top of the third inning. That frame featured a two-run double by Daulton Schley and a two-run homer by Brayden Broome. Three more runs in the top of the fourth would help Ringgold end the game on the run rule.
Schley finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a team-high five runs batted in. He added RBI-singles in the first and fourth innings, while drawing a walk with the bases loaded in the second. Broome also added a double for Ringgold and finished with four RBIs.
Holden Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Mason Parker collected a pair of hits, while Andre Tarver and McCain Mangum both delivered solo RBIs. Mangum's RBI came on a solo homerun.
Parker pitched the first two innings to get the victory. He allowed just two hits and one walk, while striking out one batter. Mangum threw the final two innings, walking one and striking out one.
Ringgold (21-4, 13-0) will travel to Varnell on Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. game at Coahulla Creek.