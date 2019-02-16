The Ringgold Tigers' business trip to Savannah concluded on Saturday as the Blue-and-White split a pair of games to finish the weekend.
Ringgold 12, Benedictine 6
Both teams would collect 12 hits as the Cadets took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth inning after Ringgold had erupted for four runs in the bottom of the first.
But Dalton Schley would deliver an RBI-double as part of a two-run fourth inning that gave the Tigers the lead and he added a three-run homer as part of a four-run fifth that gave them some breathing room.
Schley would finish with two hits and four RBIs. McCain Mangum would go 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Andre Tarver also knocked in two runs. Sam Mills and Brayden Broome each had one RBI in the victory.
Owen McWhorter got the start and gave up one earned run on four hits in three innings of work with one strikeout. Eli Norris worked an inning, allowing two earned runs on three hits, while Mangum did not allow an earned run in his three innings of relief. He scattered five hits and struck out three.
Greenbrier 6, Ringgold 1
Wyatt Tennant allowed just one hit and struck out 12 batters in 4.1 innings of work, but he also issued five walks, three coming in the top of the fifth, when the Wolves struck for six. He was charged with three earned runs.
Tarver also allowed three earned runs on two hits with one walk without recording an out in the fifth, while freshman Mason Parker threw the last 2.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one batter.
Holden Tucker paced the offense with three hits in three at-bats. Tennant was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and scored the only run of the game for Ringgold on an RBI by Norris in the bottom of the seventh.
Ringgold is scheduled to play at North Paulding on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., weather permitting.