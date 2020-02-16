The Ringgold Tigers' offense was shut down for a second straight day in Savannah on Saturday as the Blue-and-White dropped a pair of games to open the season 0-3.
Savannah Christian 11, Ringgold 0
The Tigers managed just three hits in Saturday's opener and hurt themselves with four errors. Brayden Broome, McCain Mangum and Gavin Hames all had singles in defeat.
Ringgold used five pitchers in the game with Robbie Bates taking the loss.
Greenbrier 4, Ringgold 0
The Tigers managed just three hits in yesterday's second game. Mangum, Sam Mills and Dylan Wright each had a single at the plate.
The game was tied 0-0 before the Wolfpack scored two times in both the fifth and sixth innings. Ringgold employed three pitchers in the game as Mason Parker was saddled with the loss.