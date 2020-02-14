Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers allowed just two hits on Friday, but could not push a run across as they dropped a season-opening 2-0 decision at Richmond Hill.

The home team scored solo runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, while Kyle White had both of Ringgold's hits as he went 2-for-2 with a stolen base.

Kenyon Ransom pitched three innings for the Tigers (0-1). He allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. McCain Mangum gave up an earned run on a walk in two innings' of work. He struck out two batters and did not allow a hit. Eli Norris struck out three batters in his one inning on the mound.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you