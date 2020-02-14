The Ringgold Tigers allowed just two hits on Friday, but could not push a run across as they dropped a season-opening 2-0 decision at Richmond Hill.
The home team scored solo runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings, while Kyle White had both of Ringgold's hits as he went 2-for-2 with a stolen base.
Kenyon Ransom pitched three innings for the Tigers (0-1). He allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. McCain Mangum gave up an earned run on a walk in two innings' of work. He struck out two batters and did not allow a hit. Eli Norris struck out three batters in his one inning on the mound.