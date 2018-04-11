The Ringgold Tigers got a home run and three RBIs from Holden Tucker and a double and three RBIs from Andre Tarver as they smashed visiting North Murray, 15-0, in just four innings Tuesday night at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold (21-4, 13-0) would score three runs in the first inning and three in the third, sandwiched around a two-run second inning. They did the majority of their damage in the bottom of the fourth as they plated seven runs to end their 15th consecutive victory via the run rule.
The Tigers finished with 14 hits on the day. Tucker, along with Ty Jones, Daulton Schley, Nathan Camp and Casey Pate all had two hits apiece. Schley and Pate both drove in two runs, while Camp, Wyatt Tennant and Austin McMahan each had one RBI.
Johnny Camillucci shut down the Mountaineers on the mound, allowing just three hits in four innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts.
Ringgold will play at Coahulla Creek on Thursday before hosting Haralson County on Friday. A win in either game would give the Tigers' senior class 100 victories in their four years with the program.