The Ringgold Tigers put up four runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings on Thursday and rolled to a 12-0, five-inning victory over Coahulla Creek in Varnell.
Kyle White had three RBIs on the night. Daulton Schley and Holden Tucker had two RBIs apiece, while the final two runs of the evening came on a two-run homer by Andre Tarver.
Schley and Sam Mills had two hits each. One of Mills' hits was a double and he finished with one RBI, as did Brayden Broome.
Tucker was in complete control on the mound. He gave up just one hit and one walk, striking out 10 batters in the run rule victory.
Ringgold (22-4, 14-0) will play host to Region 6-AAA and Catoosa County rival LFO on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
Thursday's win also gave the Tigers their fifth consecutive 6-AAA title and a No. 1 seed for the state tournament.