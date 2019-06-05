052919_CCN_BrentTucker.tif

Andre Tarver gets a hand from former Ringgold head coach Brent Tucker following a homerun early in the 2019 season. Tarver was a 15th round selection of the San Diego Padres in this year's Major League Baseball Draft. 

 Courtney Couey, Ringgold Tiger Shots

Ringgold's Andre Tarver spent time last summer playing in the Under Armour High School All-American Game at Chicago's historic Wrigley Field and he has spent the past two weeks since graduation working out for Major League Baseball scouts in hopes of realizing a dream and hearing his name called in the 2019 MLB Draft.

That call came on Wednesday as the left-handed hitting outfielder was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round. With the selection, Tarver adds his name to the ever-growing list of Ringgold Tigers drafted by Major League clubs.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tarver was one of the top hitter in all of Georgia this past season, regardless of classification. He batted a robust .561 with 10 homeruns and 36 RBI's to go with 55 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. His on-base percentage was a gaudy .662 as he helped the Blue-and-White to a fifth straight Region 6-AAA title and the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

An All-State player in 2018 and 2019, Tarver was also a standout football player and an two-time All-State selection in that sport. He signed to play baseball at SEC and national powerhouse Mississippi State in mid-November.