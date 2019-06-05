Ringgold's Andre Tarver spent time last summer playing in the Under Armour High School All-American Game at Chicago's historic Wrigley Field and he has spent the past two weeks since graduation working out for Major League Baseball scouts in hopes of realizing a dream and hearing his name called in the 2019 MLB Draft.
That call came on Wednesday as the left-handed hitting outfielder was taken by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round. With the selection, Tarver adds his name to the ever-growing list of Ringgold Tigers drafted by Major League clubs.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tarver was one of the top hitter in all of Georgia this past season, regardless of classification. He batted a robust .561 with 10 homeruns and 36 RBI's to go with 55 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. His on-base percentage was a gaudy .662 as he helped the Blue-and-White to a fifth straight Region 6-AAA title and the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
An All-State player in 2018 and 2019, Tarver was also a standout football player and an two-time All-State selection in that sport. He signed to play baseball at SEC and national powerhouse Mississippi State in mid-November.