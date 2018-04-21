The Ringgold Tigers got four runs in the top of the ninth inning on Friday and put a bow on an 18-0 run through Region 6-AAA with an 8-4 victory at Bremen.
Ringgold trailed 4-2 going into the top of the fifth, but scored the tying runs in that inning and the game would remain scoreless until their offensive outburst in the ninth.
Daulton Schley had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the victory. Nathan Camp had two hits, including a double and drove in a run. Brayden Broome doubled, scored twice and drove in two. Holden Tucker and Gavin Hollis each went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Dylan Wright also knocked in a run.
Camp pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Wyatt Tennant threw six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Ringgold, winners of 20 straight games, will open the Class 3A state tournament at home on Thursday versus Redan, the No. 4 seed from Region 5. There will be a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m., with a third game, if needed, on Friday.
Adairsville finished second in the region, followed by Calhoun and Haralson County.