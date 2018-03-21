The Ringgold Tigers racked up 14 hits, took advantage of four North Murray errors and pounded the Mountaineers, 16-0, in a Region 6-AAA game Wednesday night in Chatsworth.
Ringgold got a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs from Gavin Hollis in the win. Nathan Camp went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Daulton Schley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Holden Tucker had two hits, an RBI, three stolen bases and scored twice.
Wyatt Tennant and Brayden Broome both doubled in the win, while Tennant picked up an RBI. Dylan Wright had two runs driven in and Andre Tarver had a hit, drew three walks, swiped two bases, scored twice and knocked in a run in the rout.
Camp was the beneficiary of all the run support. He threw five innings of five-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine. Casey Pate gave up a hit and struck out one in his one inning of relief.
The Tigers (12-4, 4-0), the new No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A by Georgia Dugout Preview and Score Atlanta, have won eight of their last nine games. They will look to make it seven in a row at home against Coahulla Creek on Thursday (5:55 p.m.). They will be back on the road Friday for a game at Haralson County (5:55).