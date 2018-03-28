The Ringgold Tigers overcame five errors and a 10-5 deficit to pull out an 11-10 home win over pesky Sonoraville in a Region 6-AAA game at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday.
Tied 5-5 after two innings, the Phoenix would plate five runs in the top of the fifth to take a seemingly commanding lead. However, Ringgold would get three of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth and add three more in the bottom of the sixth before turning it over to the bullpen in the top of the seventh.
Holden Tucker would strike out three batters in his one inning of work to record the save, while Andrew Ghormley fanned two batters in 1.1 innings of relief to pick up the win. Nathan Camp started and pitched the first 2.2 innings, while Casey Pate struck out five in two innings.
Wyatt Tennant had three hits and an RBI to pace the offense, while Gavin Hollis had two hits and drove in a run. Camp was 2-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs. Andre Tarver had a double and a homer with two RBIs. Daulton Schley homered and knocked in two, while Ty Jones also brought in a run.
Top-ranked Ringgold (15-4, 7-0) is scheduled to play at Murray County on Thursday before Bremen comes to Ringgold on Friday. Both games will begin at 5:55 p.m. The Blue Devils are a game behind the Tigers at 6-1 in the region standings.