The Ringgold Tigers watched upset-minded Murray County eliminate a 4-0 deficit with two runs in both the top of the fourth and fifth innings on Thursday.
However, Ringgold would answer with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up a 6-4 victory over the Indians to keep their quest for an undefeated region season intact.
Nathan Camp had a double and scored three runs for Ringgold (25-4, 17-0), while Holden Tucker had an RBI and matched Camp with two hits. Gavin Hollis had a hit and drove into runs. Daulton Schley picked up an RBI and Andre Tarver scored twice and stole two bases in the win.
Johnny Camillucci worked the first four innings, giving up three earned runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He picked up the victory while Andrew Ghormley worked the final three innings to get to save. Ghormley stranded two runners on base in the fifth inning and allowed just two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Ringgold will close out the regular season Friday night at Bremen.