The Heritage Generals and Ringgold Tigers will meet again Friday night in Ringgold, but it's hard to imagine the rematch being any more bizarre than what took place at Heritage on Wednesday.
The Tigers outhit the Generals on the night, 12-3, and Heritage would commit three errors on the evening, but Ringgold would still need two runs in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie and finally claim an 8-6 victory.
Ringgold (5-2) scored four times in the top of the first inning on RBI-singles by Daulton Schley and Brayden Broome while two runs scored on an error.
However, Heritage (0-4) would up the game in the bottom of the third, scoring four times on just one hit. Caden Snyder got things going with an RBI-double before Nolan Letzgus was hit by a pitch and Brody Campbell drew a walk to load the bases. Aaron Colquitt was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Walker Sprueill drew a walk with the bases loaded before Alex Mixon was hit by a pitch to bring in the fourth run.
Then in the bottom of the fourth, the Generals took a 6-4 lead as Colquitt drew a walk with the bases loaded and Letzgus scored on a wild pitch.
The Tigers would come back a half-inning later. Andre Tarver belted a one-out solo homerun and Ringgold would eventually load the bases for McCain Mangum, who drew a free pass to bring in the tying run.
Then in the sixth, Wyatt Tennant led off with a double, Tarver drew a walk and Schley was hit by a pitch to set the table. Tennant then scored on a wild pitch and Tarver came racing home on a groundout by Broome.
Reliever Mason Parker would get the final three outs to record a three-inning save. The freshman allowed just one hit and struck out two, while Tennant picked up the victory. He pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs on two hits and seven walks. He finished with eight strikeouts.
Tarver was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while Tennant and Johnny Camillucci had two hits each.
Letzgus had two of Heritage's three hits and scored twice. Nick Hanson got the start for the Generals, while Ryan Heet, Pete Padgett and Dakota Bandy all pitched in relief. The quartet combined to give up six earned runs on 12 hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Friday's game at Bill Womack Field is scheduled to begin at 5:55 p.m.