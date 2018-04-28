For the first two games of their three-game series, the Redan Raiders held the high-powered offense of the Ringgold Tigers in check.
Although the two teams split the first two games on Friday, Ringgold managed just three runs on seven hits during the doubleheader.
But on Saturday, with all the chips on the table, Ringgold cashed in big time.
The Tigers broke open a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the third inning and then put up a seven-spot in the fifth before going on to a 13-6 victory over a solid bunch of Raiders from Stone Mountain in the decisive third game of the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
With the victory, top-ranked Ringgold (28-5) will be back at home in the friendly confines of Bill Womack Field next week as they play host to Franklin County. The series will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday followed by Game 3 on Friday, if needed. Franklin County outlasted Fannin County, 10-9, in their Game 3 matchup on Saturday.
Playing as the visiting team after losing a coin flip, Andre Tarver hit the first of his two doubles with two outs in the top of the third to spark the first big inning of the game. Daulton Schley followed with an RBI-single, and after Gavin Hollis was hit by a pitch, Ty Jones and Johnny Camillucci followed with RBI-singles of their own before the fourth run crossed the plate on a Redan throwing error.
The Raiders got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an error, but the Tigers would blow things open in the fifth.
Wyatt Tennant and Brayden Broome began the rally with back-to-back RBI-singles before Nathan Camp drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. A fourth run scored on an error, which was followed by Schley's three-run bomb to dead centerfield.
Down 12-2 and staring a run-rule defeat in the face, the Raiders fought back with a four-run fifth inning of their own, highlighted by a three-run homer from Kevin Smith.
But it would be the last runs of the game and the season for Redan. Jones, who hit what turned out to be the game-winning solo homerun in the sixth inning of Game 1 on Friday, parked another shot over the fence in the top of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Jones had three hits on the day and drove in two, while Schley had two hits, scored twice and drove in four. Tennant matched Jones with two RBIs.
Camp pitched the first 4.1 innings for the Tigers, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Tennant and Andrew Ghormley finished things up on the mound.
Donye Evans took the loss for the Raiders. He gave up 12 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work. Smith finished with two hits and four RBIs in the loss.
The start time for Game 1 of the series against Franklin County (19-14) had not been determined as of press time.