The Ringgold Tigers used a little bit of small ball early in the game and a lot of long ball later in the night to pick up a 10-0 victory over Sonoraville Friday evening at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold scored six times in the bottom of the first inning to build a lead. A walk, an error, a hit batsman and another walk set the table for Brayden Broome, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the night.
Then the bats would really get cranked up. Johnny Camillucci ripped a two-run single, followed by RBI-singles from Sam Mills and Mason Parker. Wyatt Tennant closed out the inning with an RBI-double.
Ringgold would tack on another run in the bottom of the third on a Sonoraville error, while three solo homeruns would finish things off. Daulton Schley smacked a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth before Tennant and Andre Tarver went yard in the sixth to close out the game on the run rule.
Mills joined Tennant as the only Tigers with two hits on the afternoon. Camillucci needed just 77 pitches to pick up the win. He scattered five hits and walked one batter in six innings, finishing with one strikeout.
Ringgold (19-4, 11-0) will be back at home on Tuesday to face North Murray at 5:55 p.m. as Region 6-AAA play continues.