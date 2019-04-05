The Ringgold Tigers got a stern test from visiting Haralson County on Thursday, but their quest for another undefeated run in Region 6-AAA stayed intact with a narrow 2-1 victory.
Andre Tarver belted a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Ringgold on the board and Holden Tucker broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth after the Rebels had pushed home a run in the top of the fifth.
Brayden Broome had the only other hit on the day for the Tigers.
Owen McWhorter got the start and pitched four innings of five-hit ball. He allowed just one run and struck out five batters. Mason Parker got the win in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in two innings of work, while Wyatt Tennant shut the Rebels down in the seventh to collect the save.
No. 8-ranked Ringgold (18-4, 10-0) will head to Sonoraville on Friday for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch.