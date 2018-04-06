The Ringgold Tigers collected 12 hits to go with 12 walks and took advantage of a bevy of LFO errors - nine in all - to score a wild 15-8 decision over the Warriors Thursday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Ringgold used three errors to put up three runs in the top of the first inning, only to see LFO answer with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning. Matthew Trusley brought in three runs with a bases-clearing triple before scoring on a Carson McCammon hit.
However, the lead wouldn't last long.
The Tigers put up three more runs in the top of the second and added four more in the top of the fourth to reach double-digits. LFO tried to keep pace, scoring a solo run in the bottom of the second and two more in the fourth to cut the lead to 10-6, but Ringgold would tack on three more in the fifth to give themselves breathing room.
Two final Tiger runs came in the top of the seventh and the Warriors' would push home a final run in their last at-bat.
Ty Jones went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI for Ringgold (19-4), who won their 15th consecutive games and pushed its Region 6-AAA record to 11-0. Gavin Hollis and Nathan Camp both had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, while Andre Tarver doubled, scored twice and drove in three.
Wyatt Tennant had two RBIs, while Brayden Broome, Daulton Schley and Holden Tucker had one apiece.
Tennant got the win on the hill, allowing six earned runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out four in four innings of work. Johnny Camillucci closed it out, allowing just one earned run on a hit and a walk in three innings. He struck out one.
McCammon had two of LFO's six hits. Jake Bass had a hit and knocked in two runs, while Andrew Brock and Devin Hinton also recorded single RBIs for the Warriors (12-8, 5-6).
Bass took the loss after getting the start. He gave up 10 runs on seven hits and eight walks in four innings, though only two of the runs he allowed were earned. Trusley pitched the final three innings, giving up five runs - two earned - on five hits and four walks in three innings with one strikeout.
LFO has dropped four games in a row and has fallen two games out of the fourth spot in 6-AAA. Only the top four teams earn spots in the state playoffs.
Ringgold remains two games in front of Bremen (9-2 in region play), while there is currently a logjam between Calhoun, Haralson County and Adairsville, all at 7-4. LFO and Coahulla Creek are tied for sixth, three games in front of Sonoraville and North Murray (both 2-9) and five clear of Murray County (0-11).
The Tigers are scheduled to host Calhoun on Friday and the Warriors are slated to play at North Murray. First pitch of both games is slated for 5:55 p.m.