The Ringgold Tigers finally gave up a run to a region opponent on Friday night. In fact, they gave up three.
However, a six-run frame in the bottom of the sixth inning would erase any possible thoughts of an upset as the Blue-and-White scored a 9-3 victory over visiting Sonoraville to move to 3-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
Ringgold led 3-1 after five innings before the Phoenix tied things up with two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
But in the home half of the frame, a one-out hit batsman was followed by a single and Wyatt Tennant delivered the go-ahead hit with an RBI-single. Holden Tucker and Andre Tarver followed up with RBI-singles of their own before Daulton Schley ripped a two-run double to break the game open.
The Tigers' final run would come home on a two-out error later in the inning.
Tennant threw 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and five walks. He finished with 11 strikeouts. Mason Parker pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out one and walking one.
Tennant also had two doubles as part of a two-hit afternoon. He and Tucker both had two hits and two RBIs each, while Tarver and Sam Mills also had two hits apiece. McCain Mangum added one RBI.
Ringgold (11-3 overall) will head to Chatsworth on Tuesday to face North Murray at 5:55 p.m.