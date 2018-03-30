The Ringgold Tigers already have a reputation for having one of the toughest pitching staffs and one of the toughest lineups in all of Class 3A.
But this week, the Tigers showed that they have the mental toughness to go with the rest of it.
Down 10-5 at home to Sonoraville on Tuesday, Ringgold rallied late for an 11-10 victory. Then back at home on Friday, facing Bremen in a battle for the Region 6-AAA lead, the Blue-and-White collected perhaps their biggest victory of the year and once again did it in comeback fashion.
Trailing 6-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Ringgold scored three times in the inning and plated five two-out runs in the home half of the sixth to beat the Blue Devils, 9-6, and extend their lead in the region standings to two full games at the league's halfway point.
Bremen (14-5, 6-2) picked up two runs in the top of the first and three in the top of the second to open up a 5-1 lead and signal the end of the night for Ringgold starter Holden Tucker.
The Tigers got one back in the bottom of the first on a screaming solo blast by Andre Tarver, but Sam Thompson's RBI-single in the fourth, his second RBI of the day, pushed the Blue Devils' lead to five with just three innings to play.
That's when the comeback began.
After stranding two runners in the fourth, Wyatt Tennant and Dylan Wright reached base to begin the fifth. One out later, Tucker delivered an RBI-double and Tarver was intentionally walked to load the bases for Daulton Schley, who ripped a Brett Barrow offering back up the middle for an RBI-hit to reload the bases.
Gavin Hollins picked up an RBI on sacrifice fly, while a passed ball and another intentional walk would load the bases once more. However, Barrow got a groundout to escape further damage.
Thompson, who began the game behind the dish, started the bottom of the sixth at the other end of the battery. He got two outs, but also walked two batters and saw them both get into scoring position as Tarver strode to the plate. Bremen opted to pitch to the Mississippi State commit and quickly regretted it as the left-handed slugger tattooed a 1-2 pitch opposite field to left to bring in the tying runs.
Tarver swiped second moments later and Schley came through with a rocket of an RBI-double off the right field wall to bring in the go-ahead run. Hollis and Ty Jones would keep the hit parade going, smoking two more RBI-doubles off of Thompson before the Blue Devils could finally stop the bleeding.
Bremen would get a leadoff double off Tennant to start the top of the seventh, but Schley gunned down the runner on an inexplicable stolen base attempt at third. A walk and a single would bring the tying run to the plate, but Tennant would throw out the runner at third on a comebacker to the mound before getting the final batter on strikes to seal the victory.
Tennant allowed just one run on three hits in five innings of relief to get the win. He finished with eight strikeouts. Thompson took the loss for Bremen.
Tarver went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Schley had two hits and two RBIs, while Hollis drove in a pair of runs. Nathan Camp also had one of five doubles for Ringgold on the night.
Jimbo Brown was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Ringgold will be in action again on Tuesday with a 5:55 first pitch against Adairsville.