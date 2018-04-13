The Ringgold Tigers put up a four-spot in the top of the fourth inning and got two clutch runs in the top of the seventh to win 6-3 at Coahulla Creek on Thursday and keep their unbeaten region mark intact.
Ringgold (22-4, 14-0) got three hits from Holden Tucker who also scored twice. Daulton Schley had a pair of doubles and two RBIs, including a big RBI-double in the seventh after the Colts had trimmed the lead to 4-3 in the sixth.
Ty Jones had a hit and drove in two. Brayden Broome also picked up an RBI, while Nathan Camp and Dylan Wright both doubled.
Wyatt Tennant improved his pitching record to 7-0 on a six-inning two-hitter. He allowed an earned run on two hits, striking out nine batters while walking three. Andrew Ghormley got the save as he worked the seventh with one strikeout.
Ringgold now has a four-game lead in the 6-AAA race over second place Bremen with four games to go in the regular season and could clinch the region title on Friday night with a home victory over Haralson County and a Bremen loss at Calhoun.
The win over the Colts also gave the Ringgold senior class 100 victories for their high school careers.