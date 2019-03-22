The Ringgold Tigers bolted out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and coasted to a 9-2 victory at Bill Womack Field on Thursday as they improved 13-4 overall and 5-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
Wyatt Tennant picked up the win. He threw 4.1 innings, striking out eight and walking five. He gave up three hits and both runs he allowed were earned. McCain Mangum struck out three batters in 1.2 innings of relief, while Mason Parker pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Brayden Broome tripled and finished with three hits on the day to go with one RBI. Andre Tarver went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Daulton Schley drove in three runs, while Parker and Johnny Camillucci had two RBIs apiece.
The Tigers were very active on the basepaths, finishing with nine stolen bases as a team.
Ringgold will continue region play in Chatsworth on Friday as they face Murray County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.