The Ringgold Tigers saw their region finale bumped up by a day in anticipation of bad weather, but it made no difference as the Blue-and-White completed back-to-back perfect records in 6-AAA with an 11-1 victory at Adairsville on Wednesday.
Five runs in the top of the first inning and four runs in the top of the second erased all doubts as to the outcome. Ringgold had only six hits, but took advantage of three Adairsville errors and 12 walks issued by Adairsville pitchers.
Kyle White had a double and knocked in two runs. Wyatt Tennant doubled twice and scored twice, while Andre Tarver, Sam Mills and Johnny Camillucci all had one RBI apiece.
Mason Parker picked up the win. He pitched 1.3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The run he allowed was unearned. McCain Mangum threw the last 1.2 innings of the run-rule victory. He gave up one hit and struck out three batters.
The win also marked Ringgold's 39th straight region victory, a streak dating back to 2017.
Ringgold (24-5, 16-0) will now wait to see who they will play in the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament next week. Ringgold will open the playoffs at home on Wednesday.