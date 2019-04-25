With as many big games as they've pitched over the last three-plus years, it's no surprise that Ringgold seniors Holden Tucker and Wyatt Tennant came out with impressive mound performances in the Tigers' opening-round series of the 2019 Class 3A state playoffs.
However, the visiting Cherokee Bluff Bears, playing in the state playoffs in their inaugural season as a school, were equal to the task on Wednesday. Because of that, Game 3 will be needed to determine who moves on to the Round of 16.
The rubber game of the best-of-three series will be played Bill Womack Field at 5 p.m. on Thursday after the two teams split Wednesday's doubleheader. Region 6 champion Ringgold (25-6) took the opener, 4-0, but Region 7 No. 4 seed Cherokee Bluff (16-14) would rally for a 2-1, eight-inning victory in the nightcap.
Tucker was masterful in Game 1 as he allowed just two hits and struck out 11 to keep the Bears at bay. Ringgold scored three of its four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Johnny Camillucci and the red-hot Sam Mills each collected a pair of RBIs in the victory. Tennant and Brayden Broome both added doubles in the win.
Tennant turned in a gutsy seven-inning performance in Game 2. He walked in a run with one out in the bottom of the second inning, but battled back with two strikeouts to leave the sacks full and proceeded to grind it out from there. He got some timely strikeouts - 10 in all - picked off the potential go-ahead run at second base in the bottom of the fifth inning and closed out that frame with an athletic, leaping play off the mound to field a high chopper for out number three.
Tucker would provide the only run of the second game for the Tigers with a solo homerun in the top of the third inning and the two teams went into the seventh knotted up at 1-1. Ringgold would get two runners on base in the top of the frame, but Bears' starter Carsen Plumadore would escape the jam before Tennant stranded a Cherokee Bluff runner at second to close out the bottom half of the inning.
With the GHSA-mandated pitch count having signaled the end of the night for both starters, the Bears retired the Tigers in order in the top of the eighth - by rule, Ringgold played as the visiting team in the nightcap - before coming to bat in the home half, looking to tie up the series.
Mason Parker would get the call from the bullpen and endured some bad luck as the ball got away on strike three against Bears' leadoff batter Jackson Kemp, who just beat out the throw to first. Parker would get the next hitter on strikes, but a walk would create more havoc as ball four got away and allowed Kemp to scamper all the way to third before beating out a tag attempt on a bang-bang play.
Tino Mukuno would then be the hero for the Bears as he laced a two-strike single into centerfield to bring in Kemp with the game-winner.
Plumadore, the sidearm-hurling righty, gave up just the one earned run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts, while Chandler Shope and James Mitchell each struck out one batter in relief.
Tennant gave up one run on four hits and two walks in seven innings, while Parker allowed a run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts. Both runs the Tigers allowed were unearned, while Broome, Parker and Tennant also added singles at the plate in the nightcap.
Ringgold head coach Brent Tucker said his two starters threw the ball well on Wednesday.
"They just went out there and did what they do," he explained. "They battled and competed and worked ahead in both games. Both of them just did a nice job."
Thursday will mark the second straight postseason that Ringgold (25-6) will have to win Game 3 on its own home field in the first round. Last season, the Tigers scored a 13-6 win over a very good Redan squad to jump-start a run to the state semifinals and Tucker knows another big effort will be needed tomorrow against the upstart Bears.
"Everyone has played enough ball this year to be (considered) veterans now," he added. "The seniors and the guys that have been there before have got to bounce back and have a good day tomorrow and the other guys have to come in here and go to work as a team...all of us as a team."