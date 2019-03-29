The Ringgold Tigers ended the first half of the Region 6-AAA schedule on Friday night with a 15-0 home win over Adairsville that was equal parts dominant and bizarre.
The game lasted just two-and-a-half innings with Ringgold collecting all nine of its hits and scoring all 15 of it runs in the bottom of the first inning. A total of 18 batters came to the plate in the first frame.
Daulton Schley got the train rolling with a two-run single, while Holden Tucker, Andre Tarver, Brayden Broome and Johnny Camillucci all knocked in one run. However, the bottom of the first belonged to one Sam Mills.
Mills belted a grand slam homerun to make it 7-0 before the first out was even recorded and he came to the plate later in the inning and jacked a three-run bomb. The final eight runs of the inning all crossed the plate before the second out was recorded.
Tarver and Wyatt Tennant both had doubles in the easy victory, while Tennant got credit for the win. He threw just one inning, walking one batter and striking out three. Owen McWhorter pitched the final two innings. He allowed one walk and three hits, while striking out three batters.
Ringgold (16-4, 8-0) will begin the second half of the region schedule on Tuesday at Calhoun at 5:55 p.m. The Tigers outscored the rest of the region, 84-9, in their eight victories.