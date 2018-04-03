Twice last week, the Ringgold Tigers had to rally from five runs down in the late innings to score home victories.
Back at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday, the Blue-and-White made sure they wouldn't have to worry about needing any sort of late-game comeback.
Up 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second, Ringgold unloaded on visiting Adairsville for 10 second-inning runs and coasted to a 13-1, five-inning victory. The top-ranked Tigers improved to 18-4 overall and 10-0 in Region 6-AAA play with their 12th straight victory.
Ty Jones had a huge day with a single, a double and a homerun, two runs scored and four RBIs. Nathan Camp homered and drove in two. Brayden Broome was 2-for-2, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs. Andre Tarver scored twice and had a double as one of his two hits, while Daulton Schley, Gavin Hollis and Johnny Camillucci all had one RBI apiece.
Camp started the game and threw the first three innings before turning things over to the bullpen. He allowed three hits and fanned two. Andrew Ghormley gave up three hits and struck out two as he worked the fourth inning and Casey Pate gave up a hit and a walk in the fifth.
Levi Blackwell took the loss for Adairsville, allowing seven earned runs in 1.1 innings. The lone run came on a solo homer by Kyler Pelphrey in the top of the fourth.
Ringgold will travel up Battlefield Parkway to face LFO at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday before returning home to face Calhoun on Friday. That game will also begin at 5:55.