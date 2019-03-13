The seventh-ranked Ringgold Tigers began defense of their Region 6-AAA championship on Tuesday and got the region slate off to a fantastic start with a 6-0 win over eighth-ranked Calhoun at Bill Womack Field.
Ringgold jumped on the Jackets for three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Holden Tucker delivered an RBI-double before Daulton Schley blasted a two-run homerun off Calhoun starter Ben King.
That would be all the offense until the bottom of the sixth when singles by Andre Tarver and Schley set the table for an RBI-double off the bat of Brayden Broome. Johnny Camillucci would bring in the final two runs on a single later in the inning.
It was more than enough run support for Tucker, who shut down Calhoun to the tune of just four hits over seven innings. The senior struck out 11 Jacket hitters and did not walk a single batter.
Schley and Wyatt Tennant both finished the game with two hits apiece.
Ringgold (9-3, 1-0) is scheduled to play their next region game at Haralson County on Thursday before returning home on Friday to face Sonoraville in another 6-AAA contest.