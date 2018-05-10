There's no place like home, and if you are the Ringgold Tigers, there's been nowhere else but home when it comes to the Class 3A state baseball playoffs.
The Tigers, winners of four consecutive region championships, have played 11 straight playoffs series in the friendly confines of Bill Womack Field, including Wednesday night as the Blue-and-White won a showdown with Appling County, 3-2 and 8-0, in a battle of the top two ranked teams in the classification, according to Georgia Dugout Preview.
On Tuesday, however, this current group of Tigers will see its first-ever road playoff action as they travel to West Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta to face private school power and Region 5 champion Westminster. It will also be the first Final Four baseball appearance for Ringgold since 2012.
"This feels really good," said head coach Brent Tucker. "But maybe it's time to get on the road and get away from things a little bit. I know Westminster will be a tough opponent, but will have practice (Thursday) and get ready to go get it."
No. 1-ranked Ringgold got leadoff solo homeruns from Nathan Camp in the bottom of the third and from Gavin Hollis in the fourth to grab a 2-0 lead in Game 1. Starting pitcher Holden Tucker would get a huge strikeout to strand a Pirate runner at third in the top of the sixth and Brayden Broome would get credit for an RBI after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the home half of the frame.
The insurance run provided to be crucial as Chase Stone belted a two-out, two-run homer for No. 2 Appling (27-9) in the top of the seventh, but Tucker would get one final flyball out to end it.
The junior lefty gave up just four hits and a walk, striking out 10 Pirates in the complete game win. He was also the only Tiger with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Ringgold (32-5) used the long ball even more in the nightcap. Andre Tarver cracked a two-run homer to lead off the first inning and Dalton Schley ripped a two-run blast of his own as part of a three-run sixth inning.
Dylan Wright walked with the bases full in the third and an RBI-single by Tucker came just prior to Schley's shot in the sixth. Two more runs would come home in the top of the seventh. Tarver got his third RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Camp added a run-scoring single.
Schley also had a double and matched Tucker with two hits, while Hollis also doubled in the win. Camp turned in a solid performance on the hill, allowing just four hits and four walks in seven innings with seven strikeouts.
"If you're playing in this park with the wind blowing out you, better hit some home runs," Brent Tucker said. "And the performances we got from Nathan and Holden on the mound, wow, both of them were just unbelievable. Both of them pitched complete games and just flat-out got it done. Holden finally gave up two there in the seventh and then Nathan came out and just took control of Game 2."
The Tigers will now sets their sights on Westminster, who swept Cook, 17-7 and 7-0, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Tigers and Wildcats met in the playoffs back in 2015 with Westminster dropping Game 1 to Ringgold, 10-7, before coming back with 10-8 and 8-5 victories to win the second-round series.
The other semifinal series will not be finalized until Thursday. Lovett and Southeast Bulloch split their doubleheader on Wednesday, as did Morgan County and Pike County.