The Ringgold Tigers hit four home runs on Tuesday, one in each of the innings they batted, as they closed out their regular season home slate with a 17-3 victory over region and county rival LFO.
Wyatt Tennant hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first for the Tigers. Holden Tucker mashed a two-run homer in the second inning. Daulton Schley launched a three-run bomb in the third and Sam Mills had a solo shot of his own in the fourth.
The homer capped a big day for Mills. He added a three-run double earlier in the game and finished with three hits and five RBIs. Tucker had two hits, three RBIs and scored three times, while Schley scored four times.
Brayden Broome had two hits, including a two-run single, while Johnny Camillucci contributed on the offensive end with a two-run double. Camillucci pitched the first 3.2 innings. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
McCain Mangum gave up a hit as he closed out the fourth inning and Schley saw his first action of the year on the mound in the fifth. He gave up one hit and got one strikeout, which ended the game.
The Warriors scored all three of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. Riley Mosier delivered a sacrifice fly to score Gunnar Hamill. Zac Coots scored on a Malachi Powell RBI-single and Joseph Heinrich came home on a groundout by Josh McAfee.
Coots took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings, allowing 12 runs on six hits, although only three runs were earned as LFO committed four errors on the day. He walked four and struck out two. Carson McCammon closed it out for LFO, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1.1 innings. He had two strikeouts.
Will Carroll had a double as part of a two-hit afternoon, while McAfee also delivered two hits.
Ringgold (23-5, 15-0) will close out the 6-AAA schedule on Friday with a 5:55 p.m. game at Adairsville. Meanwhile, LFO (5-16, 4-11) will be back at home on Thursday to face Coahulla Creek (5:55) in their final game of the season.