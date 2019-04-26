What a difference a day makes.
After struggling somewhat at the plate in Wednesday's doubleheader split with Cherokee Bluff, the Ringgold Tigers came out roaring in the do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday.
Two hard-hit line-drive outs in the bottom of the first inning were followed up by back-to-back solo homers from Andre Tarver and Daulton Schley and Ringgold went on to thump the Bears, 16-1 in four innings, and claim the first-round win in the Class 3A state playoffs.
"The approach at batting practice was different," head coach Brent Tucker explained. "There weren't a whole lot of words being spoken. I even told (assistant) Coach (Drew) Walker, 'either we're on or we're getting killed'. I didn't know which, but thank goodness they were on.
"You could see in those first four at-bats that our approach at the plate was different. (Wyatt) Tennant lined out to rightfield and Holden (Tucker) lined out to shortstop, and even though those were outs, it really set the tone. Then Andre goes (opposite field) and Daulton (homers) to right-centerfield and that really set the tone."
Ringgold would add a solo run in the second inning an answered solo run by the Bears in the top of the third with two more of their own in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth.
Then, after sitting Cherokee Bluff down in the top half of the fourth, Ringgold really went to work.
The first seven batters of the inning reached base on hits. Tennant got it going with a triple and Tucker followed suit with an RBI-single before Tarver mashed his second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Schley kept the hit parade going with a double before Brayden Broome made it 10-1 with a two-run clout of his own.
Taylor Pease later added an RBI on a groundout and Sam Mills would score from third on a wild pitch moments later to make it 12-1 when the skies opened up over Bill Womack Field. But once the brief shower ended and after a small delay to get the field back in playing condition, Ringgold picked up right where they left off.
Tarver dropped in a double to left-centerfield for his third and fourth RBIs of the inning. Schley walked and Broome collected a single to bring Johnny Camillucci to the plate with two outs. Camillucci sent a liner into left for his fourth hit of the game. It also brought in the final two runs to bring an end to the game and the series.
Broome and Tarver both had three hits on the day, while Tarver drove in a team-high five runs. Schley and Tucker each finished with two hits, while Camillucci pitched all four innings. He gave up just the one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
"Johnny did great," Tucker added. "Johnny's going to throw strikes, so we just had to play defense behind him, and with the wind blowing out, we knew we were going to get some runs."
Up next for Ringgold will be a second-round best-of-three series against Hart County, who took out defending state champion Lovett in three games. The Bulldogs lost the opener, 3-2, but won Game 2 by a 4-2 count before a 7-0 road win on Thursday. Ringgold will host the series, which is slated to get underway next Thursday, May 2.
Thursday's win was also a milestone for Tucker as the Tigers' skipper won his 300th career game.
"I don't keep up with that stuff," Tucker said, "but if that's the case, then that's pretty cool."